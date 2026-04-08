'I Want To Do A Wild F**king Show': Samay Raina Confirms India's Got Latent Season 2 During His New Special Still Alive - Watch Viral Video

Samay Raina Hints At India's Got Latent Season 2 | YouTube

Comedian Samay Raina's special Still Alive was premiered on YouTube on Tuesday. During the 1 hour 21 minutes show, Raina spoke about the India's Got Latent controversy, got emotional while talking about his mother, and a lot more. However, he ended the show on a very high note by confirming that India's Got Latent season 2 will happen.

Raina said, "Rahi baat India's Got Latent ki, log puchte rehte hai mujhse 'Kya yeh show wapis aayega?'. Maine bahot socha iss baare mein I swear to god. I don't think isse high point pe mera show end ho sakta tha. Let me rephrase that. I don't think isse high point pe mere show ka season 1 end ho sakta tha (Talking about India's Got Latent, people keep asking me, 'Will this show come back?' I thought about it a lot, I swear to God. I don't think my show could end on such a high point. Let me rephrase that. I don't think season 1 of my show could end on such a high point)."

#samayraina - India’s Got Latent Season 2 is finally happening 🔥

After the way Season 1 ended, Samay opened up about his experience and made one thing very clear this time it’s going to be completely unfiltered, raw, and WILD. 😳



No unnecessary cuts.

No over-editing.

Just… pic.twitter.com/u7dRu734sK — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) April 7, 2026

There were loud cheers from the audience after Samay gave a hint about India's Got Latent season 2. He further said, "Show toh main launga. Kyunki maza aata tha woh show karne mein. Mere ko bas jab tak hu main iss duniya mein maze karne hai. Main chahata hu ke main ek wild show karo. Internet pe dekhenge, cut koot ke softy version dalenge. I want to do a wild f**king show (I will bring that show. Because it was fun to do it. I just want to have fun as long as I am in this world. I want to do a wild show. On the internet, we will cut and put softy version. I want to do a wild f**king show)."

While he has not yet revealed when the show will be out, clearly, his fans are super excited to watch India's Got Latent season 2.

India's Got Latent Controversy

For the uninitiated, in February last year, Samay's show India's Got Latent faced controversy over a question asked by Ranveer Allahbadia, a guest on the show. Multiple FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, and others, and all the episodes of the show were removed from YouTube.