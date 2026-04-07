'Delivering Jokes While In Tears': Samay Raina Breaks Down At 'Still Alive' Show While Recalling Being 'Completely Broken' By India's Got Latent Controversy- Watch VIDEO

Samay Raina Breaks Down At 'Still Alive' Show While Recalling Being 'Completely Broken' By India's Got Latent Controversy |

Comedian Samay Raina recently performed a special show titled "Still Alive", where he explained, joked about, and reflected on the India's Got Latent controversy. Known for making others laugh, Samay broke down on stage while recalling how that one incident had pushed everyone to their lowest. He choked up remembering a video call with his mother, breaking into tears.

"I was feeling so guilty that morning looking at all this ki something that I have uploaded has caused all this," said Samay. He recalled Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid receiving rape threats, the Habitat studio being vandalized, and people reaching out to Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps’ mother’s clinic. Samay said he took all the blame on himself for what happened to others that day.

Samay Raina crying while narrating what happend during Latent controversy 💔😢



This will break your heart 💔

pic.twitter.com/hUtsPKWPDa — Chota Don (@choga_don) April 7, 2026

He added, "I saw one video that Balraj's wife sent me and that broke me completely. That was the final nail in the coffin." The video showed Balraj's parents, in their 70s, pleading with young officers while sitting at their feet, insisting they had done nothing wrong. Samay choked up while recounting the moment.

He said he was scared and crying when he received a video call from his mother. Turning it to audio, he tried to act normal, but his mother immediately called Balraj since she knew her son was not doing okay.

"She sees through this bullshit," Samay said and recalled video calling his mother and both breaking down into tears. "She was crying. I was crying. Ham dono ro rahe the call pe." He lightened the moment with humor, joking, "Baap meme bhej raha hai," showing his ability to blend vulnerability and comedy seamlessly.

A user shared the video online, saying, "Samay Raina crying while narrating what happened during Latent controversy. This will break your heart." another heartbroken fan wrote, "Oo God can't see him crying never thought even this funny guy can cry." Another praised the comedian's ability, "Samay Raina You are a legend. Delivering Jokes while you have tear in your eyes. That's the more powerful shit i have seen."

[LISTEN FULL 🔊 ]

Man Samay Raina is crying



Samay Raina is taking about the latent controversy



Oo God can't see him crying never thought even this funny guy can cry 💔 pic.twitter.com/JZk92yhM6L — 4amlyricslysm (@CryptoA11920) April 7, 2026

Samay Raina You are a legend … Delivering Jokes while you have tear in your eyes …



Thats the more powerful shit i have seeen



Crazy Guy🔥🔥#SamayRaina — SUSHI_trash (@RajasthaniNigga) April 7, 2026

Samay Raina's special show titled "Still Alive" is available to watch on YouTube.