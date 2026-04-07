'Apne Bete Ko Kyu Nahi Khada Kar Paye': Samay Raina Roasts Amitabh Bachchan, Reveals Lying On Kaun Banega Crorepati At 'Still Alive' Show- Watch VIDEO

Samay Raina Roasts Amitabh Bachchan, Reveals Lying On Kaun Banega Crorepati At 'Still Alive' Show |

Remember when Samay Raina went to Kaun Banega Crorepati? He told host Amitabh Bachchan that his dadi is a big fan of him. But it turns out that wasn’t true. Samay revealed, "Dadi mar gayi hai meri. 7 saal ho gaye hain mere dadi ko mar ke."

In his "Still Alive" show, Samay explained that he didn’t behave as per his usual character and tried to be a clean, nice person. He said, "Waha maine kiya- Sir dadi meri aapki bhot badi fan hai," adding that he said those things to "play the room." He reflected, "You are not honest on the Indian internet. You can not be yourself. You play the game, you play the room."

Samay added that he knew he had to play the “good boy” role on KBC: "Main samajhta tha, KBC mein jab ja raha tha, ki main har jagah h*rami banta hoon, yaha clean banunga na to log bolenge what a versatile creator."

Samay Raina roasting amitabh bachchan, don't miss 0:21 sec 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/f9RUXp1mr3 — Aditya. (@Adityaverce) April 7, 2026

He joked about having “ulta seedha” thoughts while on the hot seat, wanting to crack jokes but holding back to maintain the clean character. One joke he refrained from making was to Amitabh Bachchan: "Sir, aapne itna polio ka ad kiya, phir bhi apne bete ko paon pe kyu nahi khada kar paye sir."

Samay used this example to explain that he usually creates a character who abuses and jokes on everything. Playing a clean character is unnatural for him, and at India’s Got Latent, when BeerBiceps (Ranveer Allahbadia) broke his own clean image, the abusive language wasn’t accepted. Samay explained this with a metaphor: "Non-vegetarian veg kha sakta hai, vegetarian non-veg khayega ulti hi karega."

Samay Raina has confirmed that Latent Season 2 is coming! 🔥#SamayRaina pic.twitter.com/C7FNSJ3RpV — 𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐊 (@CineIndiaX) April 7, 2026

Comedian Samay Raina appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 (KBC 16) in late January 2025, joining fellow digital creators like Tanmay Bhat and Bhuvan Bam on the hot seat with host Amitabh Bachchan.