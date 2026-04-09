9-Year-Old Video Of Samay Raina Performing At Café Goes Viral After Still Alive Comeback, Comedian Looks Unrecognisable

An old video of stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina resurfaced on social media just a couple of days after he made headlines with his comeback special Still Alive. The clip, believed to be from 2017, went viral online and shows the comedian performing during his early days, long before he became a well-known name in the comedy scene.

In the video, Samay appears almost unrecognisable as he performs at what seems to be a small café, casually delivering jokes to a modest audience. The crowd can be heard laughing as he cracks a punchline. The video offers a glimpse into his humble beginnings in stand-up comedy nearly nine years ago.

Take a look at it here:

The resurfaced clip gained traction at a time when Samay is trending for comments he made during Still Alive, his first major video after the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent in February 2025.

The controversy erupted after a taped episode featured YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia making an inappropriate joke about parents. The remark led to massive backlash online, with multiple FIRs reportedly filed against the creators involved in the show across several states.

Despite the fallout, Samay's return has received support from many social media users who praised him for bouncing back after a difficult phase.

In Still Alive, Samay also reflected on how different life was for him before the controversy. “I sometimes wonder if I should’ve edited that video. I had such a great life going on till January 2025. Every YouTube video of mine had 5 to 6 crore views. Every reel, every podcast is talking about me. I’m in all their thumbnails. Every celebrity wants to meet me. All other comedians are jealous of me. They were struggling to make similar content. It was so much fun. I was king,” he said.

At the time, Samay had also announced what was expected to be his biggest stand-up tour in the United States, reportedly selling over 50,000 tickets before the controversy overshadowed the moment.

Samay first rose to prominence after winning the second season of Comicstaan in 2019. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he also gained popularity for his entertaining chess streams on YouTube, where he collaborated with well-known personalities and grandmasters.