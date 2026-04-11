'Kon Samay?': Ranveer Allahbadia Hits Back After Samay Raina's Sharp Digs At Him In Stand-Up Special Still Alive – VIDEO

Ranveer Allahbadia Reacts To Samay Raina's Remarks With Sarcasm | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina returned with his comedy special Still Alive months after the India's Got Latent controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia, following his 'parents sex' question that sparked nationwide backlash and multiple FIRs. In the special, Samay took several digs at Ranveer, saying the controversy 'ruined' his mental health. Ranveer has now responded sarcastically to Samay's remarks in a recent episode.

Ranveer Allahbadia Reacts To Samay Raina's Remarks With Sarcasm

On Saturday, April 11, Allahbadia appeared in a paparazzo video by Shailesh Pandey, who was seen praising him. During the interaction, Ranveer said, "Hum dono ka Samay chal raha hai…." Later, when Samay Raina was mentioned, he responded sarcastically, "Samay… kaun Samay? Kya Samay? Humara time. It’s our time, my time is now."

In another video, indirectly reacting to Samay Raina mentioning him in his Still Alive special, Ranveer appeared to respond in a light, sarcastic tone, saying, "Tareefein toh sunai de rahi hain… tareef hum tak pahunch jati hai. Jitni zyada positivity aap andar rakhoge, utni zyada aap attract karte ho. Main bohot 'mazaak kiya' bhi hoon… good sense of humour. Smile karte rehna chahiye."

What Did Samay Raina Say About Ranveer Allahbadia?

Mentioning Ranveer, Samay said, "Mera poora mental health kharab kardi usne, usko toh meditation bhi aata hai, kuch bhi nahi aata mujhe toh." Further, he jokingly called Ranveer 'the monk who sold my Ferrari.'

Samay also admitted that the backlash against Ranveer was unfair.

Addressing the backlash over Ranveer’s question, Samay clarified why the moment wasn’t edited out. He revealed that during the Latent episode, Ranveer had asked the same controversial question eight times and had also made several inappropriate remarks. Samay further added that, beyond this, Ranveer asked multiple “rubbish” questions, and on reviewing the edit, he felt that Ranveer had said several obscene things.

He added, "Chalo ek rakh deta hoon, baaki sab hata deta hoon. Toh mere POV se maine toh 99 percent keetanu maar diye the."

Samay Raina told the harsh reality of Ranveer Allahbadia pic.twitter.com/Q75AYr9HKn — Voice of Hindus (@Voiceofhindus) April 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Samay also confirmed that he is bringing back India’s Got Latent season 2.