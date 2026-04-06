'Woh Cool Ban Raha Tha': Ashish Chanchlani Reveals Warning Ranveer Allahbadia Before His 'Parents Sex' Joke Sparked Latent Controversy

Ashish Says He Asked Ranveer To ‘Dial Down’ On Latent |

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani was embroiled in Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent controversy after a clip went viral on social media in which Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" a comment that sparked widespread backlash against Ranveer, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, and Ashish, leading to multiple FIRs.

Ashish Chanchlani Says He Asked Ranveer Allahbadia To 'Dial Down' On Latent

Ashish has now recalled that he had asked Ranveer to tone it down during the filming of India's Got Latent, noting that he had made other controversial remarks as well, apart from the parents' sex comment. Speaking on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast, Ashish said, "Even when we were there, Ranveer cool ban raha tha. Uska aisa tha ki mein majje karunga, aur majje-majje mein usne bol diya. I even told him during the break, 'Ranveer, dial down kar, tu Samay nahi hai.' But he said everyone comes there unhinged; they come in a fun mood."

Ashish added that the outrage wasn’t limited to their episode alone, saying it had been building up for a while as several obscene incidents had already occurred on the show before their episode, and the anger against India’s Got Latent ultimately burst after their appearance.

'Parents Were Very Affected'

Ashish revealed that his parents were deeply affected by the controversy, adding that people even abused his mother in DMs. He said that for the past few years his mother had been receiving loving messages from children because of his content, but everything suddenly changed despite him staying mostly silent during the episode.

'Things Had Gone Far Because Of What Ranveer Allahbadia Said'

Ashish also admitted that he sensed something was off during the shoot itself and even told his team that things had gone a bit too far because of what Ranveer said. However, he added that the format of India’s Got Latent involves unhinged conversations, so he didn’t think much of it at the time.

The YouTuber shared that he even called Ranveer the next day. "I told him things might get dangerous. He said we just went there to joke and have fun. After a day or two, I forgot about it."

'Was Not Happy With The Latent Episode'

Ashish also admitted that he wasn’t happy with the controversial India’s Got Latent episode, but chose not to say anything as he had gone there because of Samay and still enjoyed being part of the panel. However, he said he later felt unhappy about being so silent and not giving his best, even thinking it would have been better if his part hadn’t been aired.

"I never thought this would happen. When the case happened, I thanked God that I was silent," he added.