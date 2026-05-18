'Indian Mentality Has Become To Pull Others Down': Ameesha Patel Reacts To Alia Bhatt Being Trolled Over Cannes 2026 Appearance

Ameesha Patel calls out trolls over Alia Bhatt backlash | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ameesha Patel recently expressed support for Alia Bhatt amid the heavy trolling surrounding her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance, where some online videos suggested photographers appeared to ignore her. While social media remains divided over the incident, Ameesha criticised what she described as a growing tendency in India to put others down.

33 yaşındaki Hint asıllı İngiliz aktris Alia Bhatt, Cannes Film Festivali'nde hiçbir kameramanın dikkatini çekmemesiyle gündem oldu. pic.twitter.com/heMSuSb1TW — Medyanın Elli Tonu (@Medyanin50Tonu) May 14, 2026

Ameesha Patel Defends Alia Bhatt Amid Cannes Trolling

Ameesha took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Actors here in INDIA. R more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people, which is so sad! Whether it’s a Indain stars appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame!"

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In another tweet, "Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down. We call ourselves as ONE nation and united- but are we actually?"

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Cannes 2026 Trolling

Amid the trolling, Alia shared a reel on Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing her regal appearance in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. While many fans praised her elegant look, one user commented, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Instead of ignoring the comment, Alia responded with a graceful yet sharp comeback that grabbed attention online. Replying to the troll, the actress wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance has continued to generate massive buzz online, with fans praising her fashion choices and international presence despite the controversy surrounding the red carpet moment.