'She Breathes & People Have Problem': Ayesha Khan Defends Alia Bhatt Amid Trolling Over Cannes 2026 Red Carpet Moment

Ayesha Khan Slams 'Unnecessary Hate' Against Alia Bhatt | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt made an appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, where she faced heavy trolling online after several videos allegedly showed photographers ignoring her on the red carpet. While social media remained divided over the incident, actress Ayesha Khan slammed the 'unnecessary hate' directed at the Bollywood star and praised her achievements.

33 yaşındaki Hint asıllı İngiliz aktris Alia Bhatt, Cannes Film Festivali'nde hiçbir kameramanın dikkatini çekmemesiyle gündem oldu. pic.twitter.com/heMSuSb1TW — Medyanın Elli Tonu (@Medyanin50Tonu) May 14, 2026

Ayesha Khan Slams 'Unnecessary Hate' Against Alia Bhatt

Taking to social media, Ayesha commented on an Instagram post and wrote, "The unnecessary hate this woman gets is insane, she breathes and people have a problem, she is THE ALIA BHATT! A phenomenal actor, the same person who was Vaidehi in Badrinath ki dulhania and also sehmat in Raazi, She is a mother, an actor, an entrepreneur, is creatively involved in her own production house and what not!"

She added, "She has given us so many incredible performances, and here people of our own country want to drag their representation just because a few media people couldn't recognise her? And how does that even matter? She is there to represent us not them! We can definitely do better!"

Check it out:

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Cannes 2026 Trolling

Amid the trolling, Alia shared a reel on Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing her regal appearance in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. While many fans praised her elegant look, one user commented, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Instead of ignoring the comment, Alia responded with a graceful yet sharp comeback that grabbed attention online. Replying to the troll, the actress wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance has continued to generate massive buzz online, with fans praising her fashion choices and international presence despite the controversy surrounding the red carpet moment.