'Ho Gaya Abhi?': Alia Bhatt Looks Irritated As Fans & Photographers Block Her Way At Cannes 2026 - Watch Video

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently representing India at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 and has been making headlines with her fashion appearances and public outings at the prestigious event. However, one of her recent videos from Cannes has now gone viral for a different reason.

A clip circulating on social media shows Alia appearing visibly irritated after getting surrounded by fans and photographers while stepping out during the festival. In the video, several people can be seen crowding around the actress for selfies and photographs, eventually blocking her path.

Alia initially stopped and patiently interacted with the fans for a while. However, as the crowd continued to gather around her, the actress seemingly lost her patience and asked, “Ho gaya abhi?”

Soon after, security personnel stepped in and escorted the actress towards her car. As she entered the vehicle, a person from behind the camera was heard saying, “It is not a good thing.”

Take a look at the video here:

Despite the viral moment, Alia has continued to dominate conversations at Cannes with her fashion choices. On the second day of the festival, she attended the inaugural event at the Bharat Pavilion and once again impressed fashion enthusiasts with her appearance.

For the event, the actress opted for a custom ivory outfit inspired by the traditional Indian saree. The ensemble blended Indian draping with a contemporary silhouette, creating an “east meets west” aesthetic.

Her ivory silk saree-inspired gown featured a corset-style bodice with a plunging neckline, continuing the sculpted and modern fashion statement she has embraced throughout her Cannes appearances this year.

Alia has been representing a global beauty brand at the festival and has remained one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities on the French Riviera. From photoshoots and interviews to red carpet appearances, the actress has consistently grabbed attention during her stay at Cannes 2026.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Alpha, which is scheduled for release in July this year. She also has Love & War in the pipeline, slated to hit theatres in January 2027. The film also stars her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.