'Real Stars Don't Beg For Attention': After Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya Defends Alia Bhatt Amid Cannes 2026 Trolling

Singer Rahul Vaidya has come out in support of Alia Bhatt after the actress faced trolling over her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Alia, who has been representing India and a global beauty brand at the event, recently became the target of online criticism after a red carpet video of her went viral on social media.

In the clip, Alia was seen confidently walking the Cannes red carpet while international photographers captured her appearance. However, a section of social media users mocked the actress, claiming she was not receiving enough attention or recognition from the international media.

Reacting to the criticism, Rahul Vaidya shared a strongly-worded note on his Instagram story, defending Alia and calling out online negativity.

#AliaBhatt - Alia Bhatt recently appeared at the Cannes Film Festival and, as expected, Indian media and fan pages started hyping the moment like a global takeover. But the reality on the international stage looked completely different. Despite posing confidently on the red… pic.twitter.com/UxI40iF3t4 — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) May 14, 2026

“Funny how people sitting with zero achievements become fashion critics, Cannes analysts, and global PR experts overnight. At least Alia Bhatt is out there representing India on one of the biggest global platforms, looking absolutely stunning, owning her space, and making her presence felt,” he wrote.

The singer further criticised portals and social media users for targeting successful women for online engagement.

“Not every moment needs screaming crowds and manufactured hype to validate someone's worth. Real stars don't beg for attention-they carry it naturally. The obsession some portals have with tearing successful women down for clicks is honestly embarrassing now. Negativity gets views, but talent, hard work, and grace always outlive cheap headlines. She looked beautiful. She IS a huge star. And most importantly, she's talented enough to not need validation from Instagram comment sections. Maybe instead of constantly trying to humble successful people, learn to appreciate Indians shining globally,” Rahul added.

Aly Goni also defends Alia

Actor Aly Goni also extended support to Alia earlier this week. Sharing his views on social media, he wrote, "It's sad when out own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage."

Praising the actress for representing the country internationally, Aly added, "Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally (sic)."

Alia has remained one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities at Cannes this year, making headlines for her fashion choices, public appearances, interviews, and photoshoots during the festival.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Alpha, slated to release in July. She also has Love & War in the pipeline alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, with the film expected to release in January 2027.