'When Will This War End?': Ameesha Patel Shares Mid-Air Scare As Mumbai-Bound Flight Diverted To Muscat Amid Missile Attack In UAE

Ameesha Patel's Flight Diverted Amid Middle East Tensions |

Actress Ameesha Patel recently shared a tense mid-air experience, revealing that her Mumbai-bound Emirates flight from New York via Dubai was unexpectedly diverted due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East; on Monday, the United Arab Emirates accused Iran of launching a barrage of missiles and drones, marking the first such attack since Tehran and the United States agreed to a ceasefire on April 8.

Ameesha Patel's Flight Diverted Amid Middle East Tensions

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), Ameesha wrote on May 4, "On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end!! Praying."

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In a recent post, she shared a photo with DJ Chetas seated at a Dubai airport lounge and wrote, "24 hours from the time, we left NYC and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. Dubai. Endless lounge airport time."

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"Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues …. Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI," wrote the actress.

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Ameesha’s post quickly caught attention online, with fans expressing relief over her safety and extending prayers for all affected passengers.

Ameesha Patel Work

On the work front, the actress returned to the big screen with Gadar 2 in 2023 alongside Sunny Deol. She was also seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa.