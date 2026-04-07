'Stop Spreading Negativity': Ameesha Patel Reacts To Zakir Khan Claiming Bollywood Is 'Jealous' After Dhurandhar 2 Success

Ameesha Patel Defends Bollywood After Zakir Khan's Dig | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ameesha Patel reacted strongly to comedian Zakir Khan’s remark at a recent award function, where he suggested Bollywood celebrities are ‘jealous’ of Dhurandhar 2’s massive success. She urged people to stop 'spreading negativity,' highlighting how the industry has consistently valued and respected Ranveer Singh’s films.

Ameesha Patel Defends Bollywood After Zakir Khan's Dig

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, April 7, Ameesha wrote, "DUDE—Stop spreading NEGATIVITY! The film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK, SALMAN, SUNNY, HRITHIK, AJAY et have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so. CHILL-GADAR bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge."

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What Zakir Khan Said

During his hosting stint at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Zakir said, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal dein, kitni hi stories daal dein, kitne hi interview mein aap bol dein my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ki Dhurandhar se sabki jalti toh hai."

(No matter how many congratulatory posts you put up, no matter how many Stories you share, no matter how often you say in interviews that it's your favourite film - the truth is, everyone is jealous of Dhurandhar).

His witty remark drew laughter from the audience.

Zakir Khan at Screen Awards :



“DHURANDHAR se Sabzi jali toh hai 💣 waha fatta lekin dhuaa hua hai Bandra se Juhu mein”



Which actors he is referring to 😱👀#DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/tFzPoebJqt — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) April 5, 2026

He added, "Bomb film mein phootein Lyari mein, par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein (Bombs may have gone off in Lyari, but the smoke is rising all the way from Bandra to Juhu)."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

While Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform well after 19 days, it recorded its lowest collection on the third Monday.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 10 crore on day 19, bringing its total to Rs. 1,023.77 crore. The Ranveer Singh starrer is now the third-highest-grossing Indian film and aims to surpass Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 domestically.