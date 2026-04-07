'Still Doesn't Feel Real': Aditya Dhar Reveals Shashwat Sachdev Created 14 Songs For Dhurandhar 2 In Just 11 Days, Praises Him

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar recently praised music composer Shashwat Sachdev for his work on films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Taking to social media on Tuesday (April 7), Dhar shared a few photos with Sachdev and wrote a heartfelt note about their collaboration. Calling the composer more than just a colleague, the director described their bond as personal and said he considers Sachdev like a younger brother.

In his note, Dhar revealed that the music for the Dhurandhar films was created at an unusually fast pace. He wrote that for Dhurandhar Part 1, Sachdev composed nine songs in nine days and completed the entire background score in just six days.

He also opened up about the pace at which the music for Dhurandhar 2 was produced. According to Dhar, Sachdev composed 14 songs in just 11 days, while the background score for the film was completed in three days.

Sharing his reaction to the process, Dhar wrote, “At that speed, at that scale, with that kind of emotional depth and that kind of extraordinary quality, it’s beyond crazy.”

The director also noted that both albums, which were released within three months of each other, went on to feature on global music charts, with several tracks receiving a positive response from listeners.

"Some collaborations go beyond work, they become deeply personal. Sha has been that for me. Not just the music composer of Dhurandhar but someone I see as a younger brother, someone I’ve shared chaos, silence, ideas and some of the most intense creative days with. What he’s done on this film still doesn’t feel real when I say it out loud. 9 songs in 9 days for Dhurandhar Part 1, with the entire BGM done in 6 days. And then Dhurandhar Part 2, 14 songs in 11 days, BGM in 3. At that speed, at that scale, with that kind of emotional depth and that kind of extraordinary quality, it’s beyond crazy," the director wrote.

Dhar further described how his home temporarily turned into a recording hub during the intense music creation phase. For nearly two weeks, the filmmaker said, different rooms in the house were used for composing, recording and writing sessions, with musicians and singers constantly coming and going.

"For almost 15 days, my house became a living, breathing studio. Every room had something going on, music in the living room, recordings in the bedrooms, writing in the balconies. Singers and musicians walking in and out endlessly. Days and nights just blending into each other. 21–22 hour stretches, no real sense of time, just a shared madness to get it right. And right at the center of all of it was Sha. Holding everything together. Creating, composing, guiding, reacting, evolving, all at once. There were days he was unwell, running on barely any sleep, dealing with health scares but he still showed up fully, without compromise, without slowing down. That kind of resilience is rare," Dhar stated.

The filmmaker added, "Having the legendary Irshad Kamil Sir alongside, and a team that gave everything they had, pushed this into something even more special. Everyone went into absolute God mode. And through all that chaos, Magic (Sha’s better half) was the anchor, keeping things steady, holding the energy together when everything could have easily fallen apart. What makes Sha truly special is not just his talent. It’s his hunger. His refusal to settle. His instinct to keep digging until something feels honest. He doesn’t chase easy, he chases truth in every note."

Dhurandhar 2 box office

Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. The film also created history by becoming the fastest Indian movie to enter the Rs 1000 crore club based on its net collections in India.

Even after 19 days in theatres, the film continues to perform well, although its earnings saw a noticeable dip on its third Monday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 10 crore on day 19, marking its lowest single-day collection so far. With this, the film’s total domestic net collection has reached approximately Rs 1,023.77 crore.