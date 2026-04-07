Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects Its Lowest; Earns ₹10 Crore On Its Third Monday

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has become a blockbuster at the box office. It is the fastest Indian film to enter the Rs. 1000 crore club with its net collection in India. While the film is having a good run at the box office even after 19 days of its release, on its third Monday, Dhurandhar 2 collected its lowest amount.

According to Sacnilk, the film, on its day 19, collected Rs. 10 crore, taking the total to Rs. 1,023.77 crore. Currently, the Ranveer Singh starrer is the third-highest-grossing Indian film. The movie has to surpass the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 (Rs. 1,030.42 crore) and Pushpa 2 (Rs. 1,234.10 crore) to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the domestic box office.

While it will easily cross the lifetime collection of Prabhas starrer, it will be interesting to see if Dhurandhar 2 will beat Allu Arjun starrer at the box office or not.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs. 1,622.72 gross at the box office worldwide. The film is in the fourth spot when it comes to the worldwide gross collection of Indian movies. The Aditya Dhar's directorial has to beat films like Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and Dangal at the box office to take the top spot.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Praise Dhurandhar 2

While many celebrities watched Dhurandhar The Revenge when it was released, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli watched it recently, and on Monday, they took to Instagram to praise the film.

Anushka posted on her Instagram story, "What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make an almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker (sic)."

Virat posted, "Saw the film today and dare I say I haven’t ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn’t flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you’ve created. Hats off to you. You’re a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW (sic)."

Well, clearly, Dhurandhar 2 has impressed Anushka and Virat a lot.