Ravi Kishan Defends Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Says Calling It 'Propaganda' Is Very Wrong: 'Truth Needs To Be Brought In Front Of People'

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has come out strongly in support of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, dismissing claims by some critics that the film is propaganda. The actor said such labels are unfair and urged audiences to support the film, which he believes has given a major boost to the film industry.

The action drama, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, recently crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office on its third Sunday. While the film continues to perform strongly in theatres, a section of viewers has described it as propaganda. Reacting to the criticism, Ravi Kishan said the trend of labelling films in this way is unfortunate.

“Calling it a propaganda film is very wrong! Actors from the South supported it openly, everyone should do that. A new trend has started of calling films propaganda – ek naya kabootar pakad liye hain log!” he told Hindustan Times.

The actor also drew a comparison between the Dhurandhar franchise and the iconic 1975 film Sholay, saying that films often take inspiration from real-life events and present them in a cinematic manner.

He added that the success of the film is important for the industry at a time when cinema has been facing several challenges.

“The writer picks topics from real news and incidents, and the team cinematically presents them on the screen. One should be happy that people have started going to the theatre. Bahut haalat kharab thi industry ki, Bhojpuri industry has almost shut down! This has come as a blessing for the industry, and lakhs of people earn their livelihood through cinema.”

“It’s important that cinema presents on screen what has and is happening in society. In fact, we need to correct our history as well by way of research - those pages that were torn away from our history! That truth needs to be brought in front of people,” he added.

When asked whether he felt he had missed out on being part of the film, the actor said he had no regrets and believes the right roles come at the right time. “I know someone somewhere must be writing a Dhurandhar for me. What’s in fate will come to me; this was not in my account. Similarly, I am not in my favourite Gangs of Wasseypur, so I don’t have any FOMO of that! But, I will surely like to work with Aditya (Dhar) or Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali, like now I got to work with Karan Johar in Naagzilla. So, no regrets,” he said.

He added that if he had been cast in Dhurandhar, he would have happily taken on any role, although he particularly liked Ranveer's character Hazma.

On the work front, Ravi Kishan will next be seen in projects such as Mirzapur, Naagzilla produced by Karan Johar, Bhai Behen and Peddi alongside Ram Charan, as well as the upcoming series TDS.