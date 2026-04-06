Aditya Dhar Praises Dhurandhar Editor Shiv Kumar Panicker, Calls His Instinct 'Frighteningly Precise' In Heartfelt Note

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar recently showered praise on editor Shiv Kumar Panicker for his work on Dhurandhar. In a heartfelt note shared on social media on Monday (April 6), Dhar spoke about his long-standing creative partnership with Panicker and credited him for playing a key role in shaping the film.

The filmmaker mentioned that their collaboration goes back several years, beginning with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike and continuing through projects like Article 370 and Baramulla. Over time, Dhar said, the partnership has grown into a deep professional and personal bond.

“Some relationships in filmmaking aren’t built on a single film, they’re built over years of trust, instinct, and standing by each other when it matters the most. Shiv has been that for me and much more,” Dhar wrote.

Calling Panicker far more than just a colleague, Dhar added, “He is not just my editor. He is my closest friend, my brother, my confidant, the kind of person whose loyalty is so absolute, it humbles you.”

Dhar also praised Panicker’s dedication and commitment to their projects. Apart from their personal bond, the director spoke about his editing skills and creative instincts. “Shiv is, without a doubt, one of the sharpest and smartest film editors I have ever known. But what makes him truly exceptional is not just his craft, it’s his instinct. His understanding of rhythm, emotion, and storytelling is almost frighteningly precise.”

He further emphasised the editor’s ability to transform a film through his work. “He doesn’t just edit a film, he breathes life into it.”

According to Dhar, Panicker played a crucial role in making Dhurandhar an engaging cinematic experience despite its massive scale. The two-part film reportedly has a combined runtime of more than seven hours.

He explained that while the decision to divide the film into two parts was his own, executing that vision successfully depended entirely on Panicker’s work in the editing room.

“Yes, the decision to split the film into two parts was mine but the responsibility of making that decision work fell entirely on him. And the way he carried that on his shoulders, the way he shaped it, elevated it, and made it seamless was extraordinary.”

The filmmaker also revealed that the editing process happened under intense time pressure. “Where films of this scale take months, sometimes years to edit, Shiv delivered in a matter of days. Days. And not just delivered, he delivered excellence.”

Dhar added that the scale and deadlines involved in the film were unlike anything he had experienced before. “What we achieved with Dhurandhar, the scale, the quality, the deadlines is unheard of.”

Dhar concluded his note by expressing deep appreciation for Panicker’s dedication and loyalty, writing that he cannot imagine making films without him in the future. “The truth is, I don’t see myself making a film without him. Not now. Not ever.”

Box office success

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform strongly at the box office. It crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the domestic net box office this weekend. Globally, the film has already crossed another major milestone, with worldwide earnings surpassing Rs 1,605 crore.