Who Is Vikash Nowlakha, The Cinematographer Behind Dhurandhar Praised By Director Aditya Dhar?

Cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha has been receiving praise from filmmaker Aditya Dhar after the massive success of Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Recently, Dhar shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s shoot and penned an emotional tribute to the director of photography, highlighting his contribution to the project.

Who is Vikash Nowlakha?

Vikash is a well-known cinematographer in the Indian film industry. Over the years, he has worked as the director of photography on several notable films, including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Laapataa Ladies, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. He also handled cinematography for Dhurandhar and its sequel, playing a key role in shaping the film’s visual identity.

Aditya Dhar’s heartfelt note

Sharing BTS moments from the sets, Dhar praised Nowlakha’s dedication and described him as one of the creative forces behind the film’s visual storytelling.

He wrote, “Here’s to Vikash Nowlakha, the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind Dhurandhar. He was the last HOD to come on board Dhurandhar. Just a few days before we began. And knowing how deeply selective he is, that timing meant everything. It felt less like onboarding a cinematographer, and more like destiny quietly stepping in at the right moment. I still remember what he said after reading the script, 'I’ve waited 30 years to do a film like this. I’ll give my life to it.' And he meant every word.”

The director went on to describe the demanding conditions under which the film was shot and how Nowlakha remained committed throughout the process. “What followed was not just work, it was devotion. Through impossible schedules, through chaos that often felt unmanageable, through shooting what was essentially two films in the time and cost of one Vikash stood at the center of it all, steady and relentless. Carrying the weight of the film quite literally on his shoulders, pushing through the burning heat of Amritsar and the harsh cold of Leh, he never once let the vision falter.”

Dhar also highlighted the cinematographer’s ability to capture emotion through visuals. “But what makes Vikash truly rare is not just his endurance, it’s the soul in his gaze. His eye for detail, his emotional intelligence behind the lens, his ability to understand not just what a scene looks like, but what it feels like, that is where his genius lies. Every frame in Dhurandhar breathes because he allowed it to. He didn’t just capture moments, he gave them life,” he wrote.

According to the filmmaker, Nowlakha’s contributions went far beyond technical execution. “His inputs on set were never loud, but always precise. Always truthful. Always elevating the film. There are many who shoot films. Vikash lived this one. And in doing so, he has given Dhurandhar something that cannot be manufactured, a soul.”

Dhar concluded the note by expressing his gratitude and admiration for the cinematographer. “I feel immense gratitude, respect, and affection for the artist he is, and the human being he brought into this journey. This film carries his imprint forever. And I know this is only the beginning, the stories we will tell together from here on will go even further, shine even brighter, and create something truly timeless,” Dhar stated.

Box office success

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform strongly at the box office. It is expected to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the domestic net box office this weekend. On Saturday, the film saw a slight jump in collections, taking its total to nearly Rs 990 crore in India. Globally, the film has already crossed another major milestone, with worldwide earnings surpassing Rs 1,500 crore.