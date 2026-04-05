Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Inches Closer To ₹990 Crore After 19% Rise On 3rd Saturday

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 |

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to hit Rs. 1,000 crore at the net box office this weekend. On Saturday, Aditya Dhar’s film saw a slight rise in collections and inched closer to Rs. 990 crore. Talking about the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs. 1,500 crore. Let us take a look at how much the Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun-led film earned on its third Saturday.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17

According to the latest report by Sacnilk, on Day 17 (Saturday, April 4), Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs. 25.65 crore net across 14,172 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs. 985.02 crore. The film recorded an increase of Rs. 4.10 crore compared to Friday, reflecting a 19.03% growth on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the India gross box office collection stands at Rs. 1,179.30 crore as of its third Saturday. As per a report by The Indian Express, the film has collected Rs. 1,564.30 crore at the worldwide box office.

Combined with the first installment, the franchise has now crossed Rs. 2,871.65 crore worldwide.

Language-wise Collection (Day 17)

Talking specifically about the Hindi version, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs. 24.25 crore on its third Saturday. In other languages, the film earned:

Kannada: Rs. 0.15 crore

Malayalam: Rs. 0.05 crore

Tamil: Rs. 0.50 crore

Telugu: Rs. 0.70 crore

Box Office Comparison

Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed the lifetime India box office collections of films like RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, KGF Chapter 2, Stree 2, Animal, Pathaan, and Jawan.

However, it is yet to surpass Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion recorded a lifetime collection of Rs. 1,030.42 crore while Pushpa 2: The Rule collected Rs. 1,234.10 crore. As of now, Dhurandhar 2 stands as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film at the box office.

Amid the success of Dhurandhar 2, director Aditya Dhar has expressed gratitude to his fans. He shared a note on social media, saying, "I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world." Furthermore, he addressed the morphed images circulating on the internet, which allegedly show Hamza/Jaskirat wearing a turban. Dismissing these claims, Dhar stated that they are "completely untrue" and that the scene is fabricated and false. He further clarified that he holds the highest respect for the Sikh community and has portrayed them in the film with utmost sensitivity.