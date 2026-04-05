'History Has Been Made': Sara Arjun Shares BTS Photos From Dhurandhar, Pens Note For 'Unsung Heroes' Of Aditya Dhar's Film

Actress Sara Arjun shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of her upcoming film Dhurandhar and its sequel, giving fans a glimpse into the making of the ambitious project on Sunday (April 5). Along with the BTS moments, the actress posted a message thanking the entire crew and the many people who worked behind the camera.

Sara dedicated her post to the team members who rarely receive recognition despite playing a crucial role in bringing a film to life.

Opening up about her first meeting with the film’s director Aditya Dhar, she wrote, “The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself.”

The actress said she only fully realised the scale of the team’s effort after the project was completed. “But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame.”

Calling her message a tribute to those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, she added, “This post is dedicated to the unsung heroes of Dhurandhar 1 & 2.”

Sara went on to thank director Aditya Dhar and his direction team, writing, “To the captain of the ship, @adityadharfilms and his direction team: the architects of our focus, who tirelessly worked to take this dream to the screen.”

She also expressed gratitude to the producers and production teams who helped steer the film through challenges. “To the producers and the production team, @dhar_lokesh Jyoti ma’am, @officialjiostudios @b62studios weathering the storms so we could stand in the light.”

Acknowledging the technical crew, Sara praised the cinematography and camera teams for shaping the visual identity of the film. “To our DOP, @vik_now and camera team, who captured scale and soul in every frame.”

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The actress also credited casting director Mukesh Chhabra and his team for assembling the right ensemble for the project. “To our casting director, @castingchhabra and casting team, who set out looking for the right faces but ended up nailing the cast down to the very heartbeat.”

Sara further thanked the costume and makeup teams for helping actors step into their characters. “To the costume designer, @smriti.schauhan and makeup designers @preetisheel and their teams, who wove history into fabric and painted stories onto our skin, giving us identities that we immersed ourselves in.”

She also acknowledged the contribution of the film’s music team and went on to appreciate the editor, VFX artists, production design team and other technical departments for their role in shaping the final product.

She reserved special mention for the stunt and safety teams who helped execute action sequences. Sara further acknowledged the everyday heroes on set, including the lighting, sound, and spot teams, who were "the first to arrive and the last to leave."

Sara concluded her note by stating the importance of the crew in filmmaking. “Actors get to be the faces on the poster, but you are the spine of this cinema. Let’s all applaud the sweat in the shadows just as much as the stars in the spotlight. Thank you to the entire crew of Dhurandhar. History has been made,” she penned.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the domestic net box office this weekend. On Saturday, it registered a slight jump in collections, pushing its total close to Rs 990 crore in India. At the global box office, the film has already achieved another milestone, with its worldwide earnings surpassing Rs 1,500 crore.