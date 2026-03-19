Sara Arjun Steals Ths Spotlight At Dhurandhar Music Launch In ₹1.50 Lakh Tribal Jacket

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 19, 2026
Sara Arjun turned heads alongside Ranveer Singh at the Dhurandhar: The Revenge music launch in Mumbai, effortlessly stealing the spotlight with her bold fashion choice
For the glamorous evening, the young actress opted for a couture three-piece ensemble by Anamika Khanna, blending edgy glamour with artistic detailing
She donned a chic black crop top intricately embellished with red, blue and black beadwork, adding a textured, high-fashion appeal
The look was balanced with a sleek, plain black midi skirt, allowing the upper silhouette and layering to truly stand out
The highlight of the outfit was a vibrant, multi-hued tribal printed long jacket, reportedly priced at ₹1.50 lakh, which added drama
Elevating the look further, Sara accessorised with bold trio earrings featuring blue sapphires, diamonds and emeralds, paired with a coordinated bangle and ring
Her glam stayed on point with smoky eyes, softly flushed cheeks, radiant highlighted skin and nude lips, while her sleek middle-parted straight hair completed the runway-ready look
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