Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun Serves Ethnic Glam In Ritu Kumar's ₹98K Anarkali Suit

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 16, 2026
Sara Arjun recently dropped stunning pictures from the promotions of the sequel to her film Dhurandhar The Revenge, serving a regal ethnic look.
For the promotional appearance, the actress chose Ritu Kumar’s Burgundy & Black Satnam Anarkali suit, a luxurious ensemble worth ₹98,000.
The outfit features a rich burgundy bodice adorned with intricate gold embroidery.
Sara accessorised the look with handcrafted drop earrings from Tangerine Jewellery’s Mayur collection, valued at ₹3,599, featuring delicate detailing.
She further elevated the look with statement rings from Vasundhara: Creative Jewelry’s Hema Collection, priced at ₹2,750.
The actress styled her hair in soft waves and her makeup was kept glam yet elegant with soft eyeshadow, defined eyeliner and nude lips.
Sara made her bollywood debut with Dhurandhar last year and will continue the series with its sequel which is set to release on March 18.