Sara Arjun Appears Nervous As She Almost Gets Mobbed Outside Wankhede Post MI Vs KKR Match; Father Raj Arjun Protects Her - VIDEO

Actress Sara Arjun, who recently gained attention for starring alongside Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was spotted attending an Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (March 29). The actress had come to watch the clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders along with her parents.

However, as Sara stepped out of the stadium after the match, she was briefly surrounded by a crowd. Several photos and videos circulating on social media show the young actress making her way toward her car amid the gathering of people. Her father, actor Raj Arjun, stepped in and escorted her safely to the vehicle, ensuring she could leave the venue without further hassle.

Several police officers also stepped in to assist Sara as fans gathered around her, eager to take pictures.

Sara appeared slightly nervous during the moment as the crowd gathered around her. Raj Arjun stayed close by her side and guided her through the crowd before helping her get into the car and drive away from the venue.

Earlier in the evening, Sara was seen enjoying the match from the stands, cheering enthusiastically for Mumbai Indians. She sported the team’s jersey and was accompanied by both her parents during the outing.

The actress’ presence at the stadium caught the attention of fans, with many capturing pictures and videos that are now circulating across social media platforms. Her public appearance comes at a time when she is enjoying a surge in popularity following her role in the Aditya Dhar-directed film Dhurandhar, for which she has been receiving appreciation from audiences.

After attending the match, Sara re-shared a post originally shared by the official handle of Mumbai Indians and wrote, "What a match!!!" along with a fire emoji.

Sara Arjun, who began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child actor, has recently been in the spotlight for her performance in Dhurandhar.