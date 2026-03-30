Ex-Couple Ranvir Shorey & Konkona Sensharma Reunite At MI Vs KKR IPL Match With Son Haroon In Mumbai; See Photo

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma reunited for a family outing at an Indian Premier League match on Sunday (March 29), where they were spotted cheering for Mumbai Indians along with their son Haroon. The former couple appeared to be in high spirits as they enjoyed the game from the stands.

Ranvir shared a cheerful selfie from the stadium on social media, capturing the lively atmosphere of the match in the background. In the picture, the two actors are seen smiling alongside their teenage son, who was seated next to them with a friend, as they watched the thrilling encounter unfold.

Sharing the moment online, Ranvir wrote, "So happy we were there to see @mumbaiindians win today!"

Ranvir and Konkona's marriage and divorce

Despite parting ways years ago, Ranvir and Konkona have maintained a warm and cordial bond while co-parenting their son. The two began dating in the late 2000s and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2010. However, their relationship eventually came to an end, and they separated in 2015. Their divorce was officially finalised in 2020.

The couple welcomed their son Haroon in 2011 and have continued to prioritise spending time together as a family for his sake.

In fact, this is not the first time the former spouses have reunited for a family occasion. They were earlier seen together celebrating Haroon’s birthday when he stepped into his teenage years.

Both actors have built impressive careers in the film industry. Ranvir is known for his performances in films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla!, Bheja Fry, Mithya and Sonchiriya, earning praise for his versatile acting.

Konkona, on the other hand, has carved a distinct space for herself with performances in films like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Page 3, Wake Up Sid, Lipstick Under My Burkha and A Death in the Gunj.

The two actors have also shared screen space in projects such as Mixed Doubles, Traffic Signal and Aaja Nachle.

For those unaware, Konkona is the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Aparna Sen and has been a part of the film industry for more than two decades. Ranvir, too, has built a career spanning over 20 years in Bollywood, earning recognition for his distinctive roles across films and series.