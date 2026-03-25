Ameesha Patel Says Bollywood Should Learn From Aditya Dhar & Cast Actors Instead Of 'Instagrammers' As Dhurandhar 2 Beats Gadar 2

The massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked reactions across the film industry, and the latest to weigh in is actress Ameesha Patel. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has not only dominated the box office but also earned praise from several celebrities.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on March 24, Ameesha shared her thoughts on the film’s success and what it signifies for Bollywood. She wrote, “Eye opener. Industry Praising DHURANDHAR is wow and the brand deserves all the accolades (applause emoticons) industry needs to realise that ADITYA made a film and not a project,,casted actors and not instagrammars who trend at parties. Stop making projects and start making films (sic).”

Eye opener 👌Industry Praising DHURANDHAR is wow and the brand deserves all the accolades 👏👏industry needs to realise that ADITYA made a film and not a project,,casted actors and not instagrammars who trend at parties 👍stop making projects and and start making films👍 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) March 24, 2026

Her statement comes at a time when Dhurandhar 2 is breaking records at an unprecedented pace. In just six days, the film has crossed Rs 575.67 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 687.43 crore. Globally, the film has collected an impressive ₹919 crore, including Rs 231.57 crore from overseas markets.

The film has also achieved a major milestone by surpassing the lifetime collections of hits like Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal within its first week, making it the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Backed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the film features a mix of established stars and fresh talent. Alongside Ranveer, the ensemble includes Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, as well as several lesser-known and emerging actors.

Set against the backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, the story explores the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer, while tracing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Building on the narrative of its predecessor, the film weaves in themes of espionage and geopolitical conflict, referencing events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.