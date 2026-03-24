'3-Week Gap Is Sufficient': Akshay Kumar On Whether Dhurandhar 2's Box Office Wave Will Impact His Bhooth Bangla Release

The massive box office success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has not only set new benchmarks but also earned praise from across the film industry, including actor Akshay Kumar. As the Aditya Dhar directorial continues its strong run in theatres, Akshay expressed happiness over the film’s performance and its impact on Hindi cinema.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been dominating the box office, drawing both critical acclaim and audience appreciation. The film’s earnings have been particularly noteworthy as it crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in Hindi net collections within just five days of its release.

In a recent interview with IANS, Akshay spoke about the film’s impressive run and the larger benefits it brings to Bollywood. Akshay also addressed the timing of his upcoming release, Bhooth Bangla, which is set to hit theatres on April 10. He shared that a three-week gap between two films is adequate and does not pose any issues.

He said, "I am very happy that the film is running so well and attracting such large audiences. It has taken Indian cinema to a new level, which is very encouraging. Three weeks is usually sufficient, and here we are talking about 21 days... This is good for the industry and also gives you opportunities to do more interviews. If films don’t perform, there would be no platform for such interactions".

While Dhurandhar leans heavily into action and realism for a more mature audience, Akshay said that his film is designed as a family entertainer. He explained, "Woh film realism par hai, woh action hai aur woh adult film hai ye family film hai. Hamare liye toh bohot acchi baat hai ki saari filmein chale, industry ke liye achi baat hai."

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay’s reunion with director Priyadarshan. The horror-comedy also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Manoj Joshi in key roles.

Dhurandhar 2 hit the big screens on March 19 and Bhooth Bangla is set to release on April 10. In between, there are no major Bollywood releases lined up.