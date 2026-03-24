Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Report Day 5: Ranveer Singh's Film Holds Strong Despite Weekday Dip, Crosses ₹800 Crore Worldwide

Ranveer Singh’s action-packed film Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 has continued its impressive run at the box office, even as collections saw a natural dip on its first Monday (March 23). Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already emerged as one of the biggest performers in recent times, breaking multiple records within just five days of its release.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 65 crore net in India on Day 5 (first Monday) across 20,382 shows. While this marks a noticeable drop compared to its strong weekend numbers, the Monday performance is still considered solid by industry standards. Typically, collections tend to fall on weekdays, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge has managed to hold steady despite the decline.

The film opened with a massive Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1 (Thursday), followed by Rs 80.72 crore on Friday. It witnessed a huge jump over the weekend, earning Rs 113 crore on Saturday and peaking at Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday. The strong weekend momentum boosted its overall collections.

With its Day 5 earnings, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 519.12 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 619.76 crore. Internationally too, the film is performing exceptionally well, having collected Rs 210 crore overseas. This takes its total worldwide gross collection to a staggering Rs 829.76 crore in just five days.

Despite the Monday dip, trade experts believe the film’s performance remains impressive, especially considering the high weekday numbers. The strong word-of-mouth, coupled with Ranveer Singh’s powerful performance and the film’s high-octane action, has played a key role in drawing audiences to theatres.

If the film continues to maintain this pace over the weekdays and picks up again during the second weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to achieve even bigger milestones at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt and others.