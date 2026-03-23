Dhurandhar 2: Check List Of 19 Box Office Records Broken By Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Film

Director Aditya Dhar has delivered a massive blockbuster with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy action thriller has taken the box office by storm within just days of its release.

Released amid huge anticipation, the sequel to Dhurandhar has wrapped up its extended four-day opening weekend with a phenomenal worldwide gross nearing the Rs 700 crore mark.

The film’s momentum only grew stronger over the weekend. On Day 4 (Sunday), it recorded its highest single-day collection, earning Rs 114.85 crore net across 21,202 shows in India. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 454.12 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 541.97 crore. Internationally too, the film has performed exceptionally well, taking its worldwide total to Rs 691.32 crore.

With such a historic opening, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has rewritten record books across domestic and international markets. According to Sacnilk, here are the records broken by Ranveer's film:

- Biggest extended opening weekend for a Bollywood film worldwide

- Biggest Friday to Sunday weekend globally for a Bollywood film (Rs 515+ crore gross)

- Biggest extended opening weekend in India for a Bollywood film

- Biggest Friday to Sunday weekend in India (Rs 370 crore gross)

- Biggest four-day opening weekend overseas for an Indian film (Rs 190+ crore gross)

- Biggest overseas opening weekend without Gulf markets

- Biggest overseas opening day for a Bollywood film (including previews)

- Highest-ever collections from paid previews in India

- Biggest opening day, second day, third day, and fourth day in Hindi cinema

- Highest single-day collection in a single Indian language (around Rs 107 crore net), surpassing RRR’s previous record

- First Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore net in a single day

- First Hindi film to achieve Rs 100 crore net on two separate days

- First film to earn Rs 75+ crore net for four consecutive days in a single language

- Highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 across domestic, overseas, and worldwide markets within just four days

- Biggest extended opening weekend for an Indian film in North America (approx. $14 million)

- Biggest Friday to Sunday weekend for a Bollywood film in North America (approx. $9.6 million)

The film’s success is being driven by a combination of factors - Ranveer Singh’s powerful performance, Aditya Dhar’s gripping storytelling, and the film’s scale and action-packed narrative. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt and others.