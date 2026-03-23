Dhurandhar 2: 'My Heart Is Bursting With Pride...', Aahana Kumra Pens A Heartfelt Note For Rumoured Boyfriend Danish Pandor Aka Uzair Baloch

Aahana Kumra Pens A Heartfelt Note For Rumoured Boyfriend Danish Pandor | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, but many actors like Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, and others have grabbed everyone's attention. One more actor, who has become the talk of the town after the release od Dhurandhar The Revenge, is Danish Pandor, who plays the role of Uzair Baloch in the the film. The actor's rumoured girlfriend, Aahana Kumra, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for him.

The actress wrote, "From the quiet wait 🎬💁🏼‍♀️ To the loudest love ❤️🍿🎬🥳 Your journey from Dhurandhar to the roaring success of Dhurandhar - the Revenge has been nothing short of magical! My heart is bursting with pride seeing you finally receive the love you’ve so patiently, sincerely waited for all these years! 🥰 Your portrayal of Uzair Baloch has been powerful, effortless, unforgettable!🧿🎬🍿 And now watching the world stop for you!"

Aahana further wrote, "People wanting pictures, messages filled with admiration, hearts racing as you walk by… this is your moment! This is what every actor dreams of!! 💁🏼‍♀️🥳✨❤️ It was always about a Friday… but for you, One Monday changed everything ✨ May this love only grow, may this journey only soar higher And may you receive everything your heart has ever wished for! You deserve every bit of this spotlight! So, so proud of you (sic)."

While Aahana and Danish have not yet officially confirmed that they are dating, their social media posts make fans wonder if the two are in a relationship.

Earlier, Aahana had shared posts for Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh as well. Check out the posts below...

Well, now, after watching Danish in the Dhurandhar franchise, we are hoping that we get to watch him in more interesting movies.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar The Revenge has collected Rs. 454.12 crore at the box office in four days. It will soon enter the Rs. 500 crore club.