'What An Incredible Launch!': Dhurandhar 2's Uzair Baloch Aka Danish Pandor's Rumoured GF Aahana Kumra Cheers For Him

Danish Pandor / Aditya Dhar / Aahana Kumra | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, but even the supporting actors have left a strong mark. One of the actors, who has grabbed everyone's attention, is Danish Pandor, who plays the character of Uzair Baloch in the franchise. Danish is rumoured to be dating Aahana Kumra. The actress on Friday, penned a note for Dhurandhar team and her rumoured boyfriend.

Aahana shared pictures with Danish, Aditya, and Yami Gautam, and wrote, "Celebrating the roaring success of @adityadharfilms sir and Dhurandhar: The Revenge ✨ What a mammoth journey this has been… and I feel incredibly fortunate to have witnessed it so closely. You’re not just a phenomenal director, but an even more wonderful human being — and that’s exactly why this film carries so much heart. ❤️ It no longer belongs to you, it belongs to the audience now (sic)."

Aahana praised Yami and wrote that the Haq actress is a 'rock-solid pillar' and 'a brilliant performer'.

Aahana Kumra Praises Rumoured Boyfriend Danish Pandor

She further cheered for Danish and wrote, "And the happiest for @danishpandor as Uzair! 💁🏼‍♀️🧿🥰 what an incredible launch! 🧿🎬🍿🚀 Couldn’t have asked for a better beginning. Team Dhurandhar, Zindabad!

Hosla Eendhan Badla (sic)."

While Aahana and Danish have not yet confirmed that they are in a relationship, their pictures on social media have grabbed their fans' attention, and netizens wonder whether they are dating.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has taken a bumper opening at the box office. The film on its first day collected Rs. 102. 55 crore, and during its paid previews on Wednesday, it minted Rs. 43 crore, taking the total to Rs. 145.55 crore, which is an excellent amount.

With positive reviews and good word of mouth, it is expected that the movie will show a jump at the box office over the weekend.