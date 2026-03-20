Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To 'Peak Detailing' Memes After Cast & Crew Screening; Watch Video

The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge hosted a special screening of the film for the cast and crew in Mumbai on Thursday (March 19), turning it into a celebratory evening amid the film's roaring response at the box office. Director Aditya Dhar addressed the gathering during the event, and expressed gratitude to everyone associated with the film.

His speech also touched upon the viral “peak detailing” memes that have been circulating on social media.

For those unversed, the memes are based on his intense attention to detail in the film - sometimes praised and sometimes playfully mocked by netizens.

A video from the screening was shared on Instagram by veteran actor Rakesh Bedi. The clip also features several members of the cast, including Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Arjun Rampal, Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan, who were present to celebrate the film’s success.

Thanking the team, Aditya said, "Everyone has given their heart and soul to this film, I’m genuinely overwhelmed by the response with whatever the news is coming and whatever peak detailing things are happening.😭👌🏻"

He further added, "But I genuinely want to thank you all for coming here and supporting us and being a part of this journey. This wouldn't have been possible without you guys. Thank you so much."

Check out the video here :

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office

The film has exceeded all expectations with its opening-day box office performance. It had already built strong momentum by earning an impressive Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday.

Riding on this buzz, Dhurandhar 2 delivered a massive Day 1, comfortably crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 102.55 crore across all languages on its opening day, an exceptional figure by any standard.

With this, the film’s total collection now stands at a staggering Rs 145.55 crore (all languages), setting the tone for a blockbuster run ahead.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. It also depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.

It also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil, and others.