Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Takes An Exceptional Opening; Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

Dhurandhar The Revenge has supassed everyone's expectations when it comes to the first day collection. It was expected that the movie might take an opening of around Rs. 60-70 crore, but after collecting a fantastic amount of Rs. 43 crore during its paid previews on Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2, on its first day, has hit out of the park by crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk, the movie on its first day has collected Rs. 102.55 crore (all languages), which is an exceptional amount. So, the total collection is Rs. 145.55 crore (all languages).

The major chunk of the day one collection has come from the original Hindi version, and the South Indian dubbed versions have not done great business. The Telugu version minted Rs. 2.12 crore on its first day, the Tamil version collected Rs. 1.16 crore, in Kannada, the collection was Rs. 8 lakh, and the Malayalam version collected Rs. 9 lakh.

Dhurandhar 2 Reviews

The Ranveer Singh directorial has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."

With positive reviews and word of mouth it is expected that Dhurandhar 2 will show a jump at the box office over the weekend, and we won't be surprised if the film surpasses the Rs. 300-400 crore mark in just four days (extended week).

Dhurandhar 2 Budget

Dhurandhar 2 is already a super profitable venture for the makers. So, according to some reports, Dhurandhar parts 1 and 2 were made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. So, with just part 1 collection, more than Rs. 800 crore at the box office, part 2 is just an addition to the fantastic collection.