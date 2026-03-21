'Was Little Bit Worried...': Danish Iqbal Reveals It Took Him 9 Hours To Transform Into Bade Sahab For Dhurandhar 2

Danish Iqbal reveals 9-hr makeover | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Danish Iqbal, who portrayed Bade Sahab (Dawood Ibrahim) in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also known as Dhurandhar 2), impressed fans with his performance. He recently praised his co-star Ranveer Singh, who played Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi, for being supportive on set and also opened up about his reaction to his dramatic transformation into Bade Sahab.

Danish Iqbal On His Transformation Into Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2

In an interview with Zoom, Danish revealed that it took him 8 to 9 hours to transform into Bade Sahab, while removing the prosthetics required an additional 3 to 4 hours. "Even on shoot days, I was a little bit worried (thinking), how will it come out. But yes, I thoroughly enjoyed the process. And he's such brilliant director, polite person and a great human being. He knows very well how to give comfort to his actors," he stated.

**“Bade Saheb, aka Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar —

BSDK! आधा बिस्तर पर, आधा क़ब्र में!



लेकिन असली SPOILER Dawood नहीं…

ATIF AHMED और YABUF ANSARI हैं.



समझदार हो तो समझ जाओ…

बात किसी और की हो रही है.”** 🔥



#Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/ZunAN1gZZM — Pravin sisodia (@OBC2222) March 18, 2026

Danish Iqbal Praises Co-Star Ranveer Singh

Further, he called Ranveer a 'lovely' person, stating that while everyone described him as full of energy, he found the actor to be extremely cordial and warm when they first met. Recalling their interaction, Danish shared that when Ranveer saw him after his transformation, everyone on set was amazed by the drastic change. He added that professional actors understand the effort and patience required to carry such heavy prosthetic makeup.

Danish added "He was very cooperative. And after every take, he used to come to me and say, 'Brilliant, sir'. So, there is one brilliant thing which you just say for the heck of saying it. But then, you can actually feel that this appreciation and warmth, he means it. He is such a lovely and cordial person."

Earlier, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was set for a major box-office debut with Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. However, the makers later announced that the film will now arrive in cinemas on June 4 instead of March 19.