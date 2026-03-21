'They Are Bullied By Superstars...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar After Dhurandhar Success, Skips Mentioning Ranveer Singh & Cast

Kangana Ranaut Hails Aditya Dhar | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut praised Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar after the film's massive success, saying filmmakers are often bigger than superstar actors and don't get enough credit. While Kangana hailed Dhar, she notably skipped mentioning the film's cast, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

Kangana Calls Aditya Dhar 'Superstar Director After Dhurandhar Success

On Saturday, March 21, Kangana took to her Instagram story and wrote, "The best thing about Dhurandhar success is that Aditya Dhar is a superstar director is established, Hollywood superstar directors are always bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan. We never give our film makers enough respect or credit. They are over worked, underpaid and bullied by superstars as a result of that I never meet any young person insider/ outsider who dreams of becoming a film maker or director of photography or any other technician."

'Here Is A Superstar Filmmaker Shinning Brighter Than Any Hero'

Kangana wrote that everyone claims to be talented but only wants to be actors, adding that here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. She further said that many youngsters watching his story today will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights, and ended her note with, "Salutations sir @adityadharfilms."