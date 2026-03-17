'Bollywood Ne Har Hadd Paar Kar Di...': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Nora Fatehi's 'Ashleel' Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke - Watch VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut slams Nora Fatehi's song | Photo Via X

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to the controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, from the Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil, which sparked major backlash for its vulgar lyrics and Nora's dance visuals. Following the criticism after the song's release, the makers took down the video from YouTube. Kangana lashed out, stating that Bollywood has crossed the limits of 'vulgarity'.

Kangana Slams 'Vulgar' Nora Fatehi Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament on Tuesday, March 17, Ranaut said, "Ashleelta, aur ek cheap PR tactic aur attention-seeking ke liye Bollywood ne har hadd paar kar di hai. Saara desh unko fatkaar raha hai, lekin mujhe nahi lagta unko koi sharam hai. Kyunki is tarah ke gaane hum bachpan se sunte aa rahe hain, yeh koi badi baat abhi nahi hui hai. Lekin beech-beech mein unpar pratibandh laga hai, aur ab mujhe lagta hai unke liye aur zyada strictness honi chahiye."

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'Bollywood Par Lagam Lagani Padegi'

The actress stated that the kind of obscenity being displayed is affecting social and cultural values to such an extent that it has become difficult to sit and watch TV with family.

"Isliye Bollywood par lagam lagani padegi," she added.

The lyrics are written by Raqueeb Alam and the film's music is composed by Arjun Janya.

Set in a lively dance bar backdrop, the video showed Nora performing in a ghaghra choli alongside a group of backup dancers, surrounded by a crowd of men. A particular hook step, where she playfully drops and picks up her pallu, went viral online.

While the visuals drew traction, a section of the audience expressed discomfort, labelling the track as overly provocative.

National Human Rights Commission Issues Notice To Team

Amid the growing outrage, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanungo also reacted strongly to the song. Questioning its content, he asked on March 16, "Who can sit with their civilised family and watch this?" In a post on X, he further stated that the NHRC would issue notices to the makers and that they would eventually face action.

The makers have not reacted to the controversy yet.