Kangana Ranaut Wears A Diamond Ring, Fans Wonder If She Is Engaged; Netizens Say, 'Woman Can Buy Ring For Herself'

Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut always impresses one and all with her fashion sense. On Saturday, she shared a few pictures on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a saree, and her traditional look is being loved by everyone. However, what has grabbed everyone's attention is a diamond ring that she is wearing in her finger. Fans are speculating whether the actress is engaged.

A fan of Kangana tweeted, "Jijju is Gujrati for sure 😍 Announce kardo mata ab (sic)." Reacting to the tweet, a fan wrote, "Really?" Check out the tweets below...

Of course, it became topic of discussion on Reddit as well. But, some Reddit users had a perfect reply to the speculation.

A Reddit user commented, "She is rich enough to buy herself ring btw (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "Happy for her, if true! But also, women especially her can buy herself a ring too! If you've earned it, flaunt it! (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "Just for those who don't know, women also wear diamond rings for fashion and style (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, we surely agree with what Reddit users are saying; a woman can buy a diamond ring for herself, especially if she a successful actress and a politician. Meanwhile, only Kangana can clarify whether she is engaged or not.

Kangana Ranaut Upcoming Movies

Kangana currently has two films lined up, AL Vijay's directorial with R Madhavan and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The release date of both movies is not yet announced.

There were reports of the actress making her Hollywood debut with a film titled Blessed Be the Evil. However, recently, at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026, while talking about doing Hollywood films, Kangana said, , “I have some offers, lekin, depending on my time and inclination, we’ll take a call."

We are sure fans of Kangana are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens soon.