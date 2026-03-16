'Songwriting Hit A New Low': Armaan Malik Slams Nora Fatehi's New Song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', Says 'Wish I Could Unhear It'

Armaan Malik Slams Nora Fatehi's New Song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' |

Singer Armaan Malik has expressed his disappointment over the lyrics of Nora Fatehi’s latest song, 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'. Taking to X, he re-shared the song's video and wrote, "I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right." Armaan went on to claim that commercial songwriting has reached a new low, expressing his frustration with the current trend in popular music. His reaction has sparked conversations among fans and music enthusiasts online.

Re-sharing the video of Nora's new song that a fan shared on X with the caption, "wtf is this lyrics bhayi" Armaan wrote, "This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low." He further added, "I am genuinely at a loss of words. Wish I could unhear it."

This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.. https://t.co/BMMABqblnW — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) March 16, 2026

I am genuinely at a loss of words. Wish I could unhear it 🙉 https://t.co/HpXAplbGIn — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) March 16, 2026

After hearing the song, a user wrote in Armaan's comment section, "You made us hear it too… Armaan really said: let’s all suffer together."

Nora’s latest dance number Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil has stirred controversy online for its suggestive lyrics and stylised choreography. Sung by Mangli, with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam and music composed by Arjun Janya, the track features Nora alongside Sanjay Dutt in a high-energy dance-bar setting. While some praised her performance, a large section of viewers criticised the song as vulgar and inappropriate language used for mainstream release.

KD: The Devil is an upcoming Kannada-language action crime film directed by Prem, starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi. Set in the 1970s, it follows petty criminal Kaali as he rises in the underworld. The film is scheduled to release in the theatres near you on April 30, 2026.