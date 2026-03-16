'Crossed All Limits Of Vulgarity': Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt's KD Song Faces Criticism Over Lyrics, Netizens Demand Strict Action

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, known for her high-energy dance numbers, returned with a new special song titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. The track is part of the upcoming film KD: The Devil, but shortly after its promotional teaser was released, the song has been criticised on social media.

The promo, which dropped late last week, features Nora performing in a lively dance bar setting. Dressed in a ghaghra choli, the actress is seen dancing with a group of backup dancers amid a crowd of men. The song’s hook step caught attention online, particularly a moment where she playfully drops and picks up her pallu as part of the choreography.

However, while the visuals gained traction, the lyrics and presentation sparked mixed reactions from viewers. Several social media users expressed discomfort with what they described as bold lyrics and suggestive choreography, with some calling the track overly provocative.

One section of the opening verse uses a strong double entendre that initially appears to describe an intimate act. As the stanza continues, however, it becomes clear that the lyrics are actually referring to a drink and a bottle rather than what the earlier lines seemed to suggest. Despite this twist, the wording drew criticism from netizens.

"Is there even a censor board in India? How are such vulgar, double-meaning songs allowed to go mainstream?" an X user asked.

Another wrote, "Freedom of expression in art is important, but that shouldn’t become an excuse to normalise vulgarity in mainstream cinema. The lyrics and visuals are filled with double meanings just to gain cheap attention, it raises a genuine question about the role of the censor board. Cinema has the power to influence millions. It should entertain, but not at the cost of basic cultural and social sensitivity."

"This song would be played in tempos , buses , shops and every public place . Imagine how many girls and women would be made uncomfortable with this ...needs to be banned immediately," read another comment on X.

Here's how other reacted:

What a disgusting level of lyrics in this new song of Nora Fatehi.pic.twitter.com/gbIRAvF4qC — Babu Mani (@ChartWizMani) March 16, 2026

> Lift me up

> Put it inside

> Don’t let even a single drop come out

> Empty it inside.



One of the most vulgar lyrics ever produced in India.



What effect will this have on the youth?



Many girls will make reels on this song.

This will be played in public places.



We must… pic.twitter.com/CfmZjDxUdm — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) March 16, 2026

No feminist girl is speaking about that vulgar lyrics Nora Fatehi item song.



Thousands of girls on Instagram will make reels on such vulgar lyrics.



A woman sang that song. A woman danced on that.



Feminist women don't have a problem getting sexualised if they're paid for it. — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) March 16, 2026

Are we really running out of words in this world that such cheap and degrading songs are being written? Who is the lyricist of this song? He needs to quit his job and check himself into rehab. Nora Fatehi, you should be ashamed of doing songs like this. Bollywood, you keep… pic.twitter.com/3JrTOlSMlw — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) March 16, 2026

WTF are these lyrics????

Absolutely disgusting. Shame on everyone involved with the project including nora. pic.twitter.com/H5HN17X4mI — Film Culture (@CinemasHive) March 16, 2026

WTF!! whenever I think Bollywood will not go lower than this it come with a new low



Disgusting Lyrics " Pehle Uthale ander wo Daale Neeche ek bund na giraye"



-Nora Fathehi has become R of Bollywood.

pic.twitter.com/g9T39BmTQ3 — Gagan Choudhary (@choudhary_99415) March 16, 2026

Nora Fatehi new Song has crossed all the limits of Vulgarity!!



"Pahle Uthale, Ander Wo Dale

Neeche Ek Boond Na Girae

Khali Kar Ke Nikale

Mujh Pe Na Girana Mujhe Lagta Hai Dar

Bhed Khul Jaae Na Sambhal Ke Jaana Ghar

Choosega ya chatega, jo karega kar"



Lyrics Written by : Raqueeb… pic.twitter.com/yhys5FfTiD — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) March 16, 2026

The music video also features actor Sanjay Dutt, who appears alongside Nora. The lyrics of the song is penned by Raqueeb Alam.

KD: The Devil is a Kannada period action drama directed by Prem and headlined by Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. Set in 1970s Bengaluru, the film is reportedly inspired by real-life events and follows the story of a small-time criminal named Kaali who becomes involved in the city’s dangerous underworld.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran and Ramesh Aravind.

According to reports, KD: The Devil is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2026.