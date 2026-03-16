'Crossed All Limits Of Vulgarity': Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt's KD Song Faces Criticism Over Lyrics, Netizens Demand Strict Action

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, known for her high-energy dance numbers, returned with a new special song titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. The track is part of the upcoming film KD: The Devil, but shortly after its promotional teaser was released, the song has been criticised on social media.
The promo, which dropped late last week, features Nora performing in a lively dance bar setting. Dressed in a ghaghra choli, the actress is seen dancing with a group of backup dancers amid a crowd of men. The song’s hook step caught attention online, particularly a moment where she playfully drops and picks up her pallu as part of the choreography.
However, while the visuals gained traction, the lyrics and presentation sparked mixed reactions from viewers. Several social media users expressed discomfort with what they described as bold lyrics and suggestive choreography, with some calling the track overly provocative.
One section of the opening verse uses a strong double entendre that initially appears to describe an intimate act. As the stanza continues, however, it becomes clear that the lyrics are actually referring to a drink and a bottle rather than what the earlier lines seemed to suggest. Despite this twist, the wording drew criticism from netizens.
"Is there even a censor board in India? How are such vulgar, double-meaning songs allowed to go mainstream?" an X user asked.
Another wrote, "Freedom of expression in art is important, but that shouldn’t become an excuse to normalise vulgarity in mainstream cinema. The lyrics and visuals are filled with double meanings just to gain cheap attention, it raises a genuine question about the role of the censor board. Cinema has the power to influence millions. It should entertain, but not at the cost of basic cultural and social sensitivity."
"This song would be played in tempos , buses , shops and every public place . Imagine how many girls and women would be made uncomfortable with this ...needs to be banned immediately," read another comment on X.
Here's how other reacted:
The music video also features actor Sanjay Dutt, who appears alongside Nora. The lyrics of the song is penned by Raqueeb Alam.
KD: The Devil is a Kannada period action drama directed by Prem and headlined by Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. Set in 1970s Bengaluru, the film is reportedly inspired by real-life events and follows the story of a small-time criminal named Kaali who becomes involved in the city’s dangerous underworld.
The film also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran and Ramesh Aravind.
According to reports, KD: The Devil is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2026.