'Had Too Much Objectification': Shreya Ghoshal Opens Up On Refusing To Sing Dabangg 2 Song Fevicol Se; Watch Video

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently revealed that she once turned down the opportunity to sing the popular song Fevicol Se from the 2012 film Dabangg 2. Speaking about the decision, the singer said she was uncomfortable with the lyrics of the track and therefore chose not to record it.

Ghoshal shared this during a conversation with entrepreneur and podcast host Raj Shamani. While recalling the moment, she explained that the language used in the song felt overly objectifying to her, making it difficult for her to associate with it.

Talking about the experience, she said, “There was a song in that film, which had too much objectification. It was not subtle – it was like ‘Chicken bana ke khale aur yeh karke lipat le’ - I cannot say these words. It just makes me feel red on the face. I cannot do it. So, there were a few moments from which I folded my hands and left”.

Sung by Mamta Sharma, the track went on to become one of the most talked-about songs from the film. The song featured actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shreya Ghoshal: "I rejected Dabangg 2 because it was too vulgar, had to run from Salman and his team"



"there was this one song in it which was just way too objectifying. It was not subtle also. I know I can’t say these words. So yeah just folded my hands and walked out of there" pic.twitter.com/SKA4sIHjW3 — Raj (@idfcwau) March 16, 2026

Ghoshal’s remarks have brought attention to the ongoing debate around lyrics in certain Bollywood songs, particularly those categorised as “item numbers”. Over the years, some critics and industry voices have expressed concern that such songs often rely on suggestive language or portray women in a way that can feel degrading.

At the same time, others argue that these songs are a long-standing part of commercial Hindi cinema and are meant purely as entertainment within the larger film narrative.

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Meanwhile, Ghoshal continues to remain one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music. Over the past two decades, she has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, among others.