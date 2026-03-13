Badshah Tateeree Controversy: UP Women Commission Seeks Ban On Rapper's Shows Over 'Objectionable' Song

Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission, Aparna Yadav, has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting that no permission be granted for shows or public events featuring rapper-singer Badshah in the state. The request comes amid controversy surrounding his Haryanvi track Tateeree.

In the letter sent on Thursday, Yadav urged the CM to instruct all district magistrates across Uttar Pradesh not to approve any proposed programmes involving the singer. She cited concerns about the content of the song and its visuals.

According to the letter, the track allegedly contains objectionable references to women and minors. It also claims that the visuals and lyrics in the album Tateeree portray women in an indecent and inappropriate manner.

The complaint further alleges that schoolgirls shown wearing uniforms in the video are depicted inappropriately. Additionally, the letter states that a school, described as a sacred place of learning, is referred to using derogatory language. Yadav argued that such portrayals could harm social values and show disrespect toward both women and the education system.

The letter also claims that legal action has been initiated against the singer. It states that an FIR has allegedly been registered under Sections 3, 4 and 296 (obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and that a Look Out Circular (LOC) has also reportedly been issued.

Citing cultural traditions that accord women the status of “Narayani,” Yadav said allowing performances by artists who present such objectionable content could send a negative message to society and hurt cultural sentiments.

In her appeal, Aparna Yadav reiterated her request that all district authorities in Uttar Pradesh be directed not to grant permission for any events or performances by Badshah in the state.

Badshah apologises

On March 7, Badshah reacted to the controversy, stating that he himself is a proud Haryanvi and did not wish to show any child or woman in a bad light through his song. He further pointed out that he comes from the hip-hop genre, where the lyrics are often meant to bring down the opponent.

He also stated that the controversial song has been taken down.