Sona Mohapatra SLAMS Badshah Over His Controversial Haryanvi Song Tateeree Days After His Apology: 'Grow A Brain...'

Sona Mohapatra Tells Badshah 'Grow A Brain' Over Tateeree Row | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Sona Mohapatra lashed out at rapper-singer Badshah over his controversial new Haryanvi track Tateeree, which sparked backlash for its allegedly vulgar lyrics, offensive language, gestures, and visuals showing girls in school uniforms. An FIR was filed against him at the Sector 20 police station in Panchkula following complaints from residents, who raised concerns about the song’s potential impact on societal norms.

Sona Mohapatra Slams Badshah

On Tuesday, March 10, Sona took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Not the first time we've seen this template. A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero, while women exist merely to drool around him. Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai' type of flights of rubbish swag."

She said this is not creativity but the laziest trope in pop culture. "And just calling yourself a 'son of Haryana' with a sad face doesn't cut it," she added, referring to Badshah's apology video, where he called himself the "son of Haryana" and stated that he would never want to hurt his own people.

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@sonamohapatra

'Grow A Brain Or A Soul'

She added that Haryana already battles some of the country's worst gender ratios, violence against women, and honour killings, stating that cultural influence carries responsibility and that artists shape imagination.

"You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better. & those of you fashion victim wannabes paying for this shit.. grow a brain or a soul?" wrote Sona.

Badshah Apologises

On March 7, Badshah reacted to the controversy, stating that he himself is a proud Haryanvi and did not wish to show any child or woman in a bad light through his song. He further pointed out that he comes from the hip-hop genre, where the lyrics are often meant to bring down the opponent.

He also stated that the controversial song has been taken down.