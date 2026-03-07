'Extremely Shameful': Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal 'Disgusted' By Badshah's Haryanvi Track Tateeree, Demands Strict Action

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal 'Disgusted' By Badshah's Track Tateeree | Photo Via YouTube

Rapper-singer Badshah landed in trouble over his new Haryanvi track Tateeree, which sparked backlash for its allegedly vulgar lyrics, offensive language and gestures, and visuals showing girls in school uniforms. An FIR was filed against him at Sector 20 police station in Panchkula following complaints from residents who raised concerns about the song’s impact on societal norms. Earlier, the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) had also issued a formal summons to the singer over the alleged objectionable lyrics in the track.

Swati Maliwal 'Disgusted' By Badshah's Track Tateeree

Amid the controversy, on Saturday (March 7), Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said she was 'disgusted' by Badshah's new song and urged authorities to take strict action against him. On X (Twitter), Maliwal wrote, "Disgusted by singer Badshah’s new song objectifying schoolgirls with crass and vulgar lyrics. It is extremely Shameful & unacceptable! Artists with such influence must act responsibly. This can’t be normalized as entertainment. There must be an immediate takedown & strict action!"

