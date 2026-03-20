'All I Could See Was Ranveer Singh's Hair': Actress Ramya SLAMS Dhurandhar 2, Tells Aditya Dhar 'Jingoism & Propaganda Is So Passé'

Ramya Calls Dhurandhar 2 A 'Snoozefest' | Photo Via Instagram

Former Lok Sabha MP and actress Ramya criticised Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) after watching it in theatres following its March 19 release. She also advised viewers to do themselves a favour by skipping the film in cinemas to save money and time, and instead watch it on OTT after its post-theatrical release. Ramya further slammed the film’s direction, dialogues, editing, background score and acting as 'consistently subpar', adding that it genuinely felt like no one told the makers there was a March 19 release deadline approaching, or worse, that they knew and still said, 'haan perfect hai, bhej do.'

Ramya Calls Dhurandhar 2 A 'Snoozefest'

Taking to her X (Twitter) handle on Friday, March 20, Ramya wrote, "To everyone saying it’s Ranveer carrying the film-what exactly is he carrying? Because all I could see was his hair. In the first part, his hair had personality, presence, character. In this one, it’s just there. In the way. Of everything. Blocking scenes. Possibly eligible for a supporting role nomination."

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Ramya Calls Out Dhurandhar's Violence

She also called out the film's extreme violence, stating that it is basically a visual handbook, one that absolutely should not exist, on how creatively violent one can get with literally any object lying around. "Syringe? Used. Spanner? Used. Knives, spiked balls, machetes, reapers, chains, guns, bombs, bazookas, shutters — you name it, they’ve weaponised it," she said.

Ramya added that Aditya Dhar seemed to be in constant competition with himself over how to make each scene more violent or comical than the last, adding that it keeps escalating to the point where it stops being shocking and starts feeling hilarious.

'Medical Science, Zindabad. Forget Oscar, Nobel Prize Incoming'

Questioning the exaggerated action, she said even after chopping off both legs and soaking a torso in kerosene, the character is still delivering dialogues like he is in the middle of a TED Talk. "Medical science, zindabad. Forget Oscar, Nobel Prize incoming," she quipped.

"Long story short: Dhurandhar 2 is a HUGE disappointment. Snoozefest/comedy at best. If Part 1 made you cheer, this one will make you question why. Dhurandhar 2 why? Ranveer, you’re better than this. Aditya Dhar- jingoism and propaganda is so passé. Get over it," she wrote in her note.