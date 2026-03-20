Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh Starrer Show A Drop On Friday?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, took an excellent opening at the box office and collected Rs. 102.55 crore on its first day, Thursday. During its paid previews on Wednesday, the movie minted Rs. 43 crore, taking the total to Rs. 145.55 crore. Well, the opening has clearly been exceptional, but will the film show a drop on Friday?

As per early estimates, we can expect Dhurandhar 2 to collect around Rs. 70–80 crore at the box office on its second day. But, if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 80 crore.

On Saturday, it is Eid, so maybe we can expect that the film will jump on its third day, and then on Sunday be stable. For now, we can easily expect Dhurandhar 2 to collect around Rs. 300–400 crore at the box office during its extended first weekend, and if the jump on Saturday and Sunday is huge, then it can cross the Rs. 400 crore mark as well.

Dhurandhar 2 Budget

Dhurandhar parts 1 and 2 were reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. With just part 1 collecting more than Rs. 800 crore, the movie has already given its makers huge returns. The collection of Dhurandhar 2 is a bonus for the makers, and it is already a blockbuster at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Reviews

Dhurandhar 2 has received mostly positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."