Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh Says, 'Indian Cinema Ka Mustakbil Dhurandhar The Revenge Tay Karega' - Watch Video

Ranveer Singh On Dhurandhar 2 | X (Twitter)

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on March 19, 2026, and on Tuesday, a music launch event was organised in Mumbai, which was attended by Ranveer, Sara Arjun, and other team members of the film.

At the event, while talking to the fans, Ranveer said, "Main itna batado, ki ab Indian cinema ka mustakbil Dhurandhar The Revenge tay karega (Let me tell you this much, that now the future of Indian cinema will be decided by Dhurandhar The Revenge)." Watch the video below...

Ab indian cinema ka mustakbil ab dhurandhar the revenge teh karega 🔥😝 Lmaooo ranveeeer 😭🤣 #DhurandharTheRevenge #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/Mz5LAgxoP0 — 🧨 (@sapphiirepixie) March 17, 2026

Ranveer also thanked the audience for giving so much love to Dhurandhar part 1. The actor said, “Doston aapne Dhurandhar ko, humari film ko ek aithihasik mukaam tak pahunchaya hai aur yeh sirf aapke pyaar aur sammaan ki wajah se hai. Aaj pure vishwa ki cinema going audience ko, aap sabko, humari team se dhayanwad (Friends, you have elevated Dhurandhaar, our film, to historic status, and it's all because of your love and respect. To cinema-going audiences around the world today, thank you from all of us from our team)."

Read Also Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sells More Than 6 Lakh Tickets

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

While Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026, the makers have organised paid previews from Wednesday evening. Just during the paid previews, the film is expected to break many records at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

It is expected that the first day collection, including the paid previews, will be more than Rs. 100 crore in India. The film is surely going to take the box office by storm.

Dhurandhar part 1 collected Rs. 839.90 crore at the box office, and it is the highest-grossing Hindi film till now. It will be interesting to see whether part 2 will be able to beat part 1 or not.