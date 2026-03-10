Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews: Ticket Prices Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Shoot Up To ₹3100 In Mumbai

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews | Instagram

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, and the paid previews' advance booking and ticket prices are proof that the audience simply can't wait to watch the movie. While Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026, the makers have planned paid previews on March 18, and the ticket price at a theatre in Mumbai is Rs. 3,100.

When the paid previews' advance booking started a few days ago, the costliest ticket was Rs. 2,000. But later, the ticket prices saw a surge, and there were tickets ranging from Rs. 2,500–2,900. However, now Inox Megaplex in Borivali, Mumbai, has tickets costing Rs. 3,100, and well, it is either sold out or filling fast.

The craze for Dhurandhar 2 is on another level. With audiences buying tickets worth Rs. 3,100, we can surely expect the movie to collect an amazing amount during the paid previews.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has till now collected Rs. 13.75 crore without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 19.46 crore. We can easily expect that Aditya Dhar's directorial will mint around Rs. 25–30 crore with just paid previews. The film is all set to break many records at the box office.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, which was released last year in December, collected around Rs. 835 crore at the box office in India, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film. While it is expected that part 2 will easily surpass the collection of part 1, it will surely be interesting to see whether the Ranveer Singh starrer will be able to cross the Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the Indian box office or not.

Dhurandhar 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. In Telugu, it will face competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh.