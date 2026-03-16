Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sells More Than 6 Lakh Tickets

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is undoubtedly the most-awaited film of the year. The movie's advance booking has started, and it is getting a fantastic response. While Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026, from March 18 evening, there are paid previews planned across the country, and pre-sales of those premiere shows are excellent.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has till now sold more than 6 lakh tickets for its paid previews. With block seats, the pre-release sale is Rs. 37.38 crore, and without block seats, the collection till now is Rs. 32.44 crore.

It looks like just during its paid previews, the movie will collect around Rs. 40-45 crore in India, which will be excellent. The overall advance booking has also started for the film, and it is getting a very good response.

Till now, for day one, March 19, the Ranveer Singh starrer has collected Rs. 22.70 crore. Overseas for the first weekend, the pre-sales have been around Rs. 60 crore. So, for now, Dhurandhar The Revenge has already crossed Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office with a collection of Rs. 119.81 crore with block seats.

No Competition For Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 was supposed to clash at the box office with Toxic. But the Yash starrer was postponed, and now Ranveer's film is getting a solo release. While Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is releasing on March 19, it won't affect Dhurandhar 2, as the film is just releasing in Telugu.

Maybe in Telugu markets, Ustaad Bhagat Singh would be the first choice, but Dhurandhar The Revenge is also expected to perform well in the language.

While Dhurandhar was only released in Hindi, part 2 is getting a pan-India release. Apart from Hindi, the movie will hit the big screens in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.