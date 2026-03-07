Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: '₹2000 Crore Loading,' Say Netizens As Ranveer Singh's Beast Avatar Blows Minds; Sanjay Dutt Wins Praise

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, which released on December 5 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films, is now gearing up for its sequel. Three months later, audiences are all set to witness the second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), which will hit cinemas on March 19. In the trailer unveiled on Saturday, March 7, Ranveer ramps up the intensity as he switches to his 'beast mode,' teasing a far more ferocious turn as the story dives into a high-octane revenge arc in the sequel.

The three-and-a-half-minute trailer shows Ranveer rising as the new Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari, with the actor going full beast mode after killing Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part. The sequel explores Jaskirat’s journey and how he ultimately transforms into Hamza. The narrative deepens with powerful character arcs, featuring R. Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal in a chilling turn as ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt delivering a raw and commanding performance as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review

Soon after the trailer was unveiled on social media, users on X (formerly Twitter) couldn't stop praising Ranveer, with several claiming that Dhurandhar: The Revenge could cross Rs 2,000 crore at the box office. The first part had earlier grossed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within just three weeks of its release. Many users also lauded Sanjay for his witty dialogue delivery in the trailer.

A user commented, "DhurandharTheRevenge trailer just proved Ranveer Singh is the KING of intensity! Sanjay Dutt's presence? PURE FIRE! This sequel is going to break records! This is going to be EPIC!"

Another wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge trailer is pure fire! #RanveerSingh dominates, #SanjayDutt menaces, #ArjunRampal broods, Madhavan mesmerizes, #SaraArjun steals hearts! High-octane action, intense emotions & an adrenaline pumping score, peak cinema is coming!"

"2000 Crore Indian film on its way," read another comment.

"Just shut up and give this man a national award already!!," wrote another user.

No Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash

Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 was set to clash with Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. However, the makers later announced that the film will now arrive in cinemas on June 4 instead of March 19.

The team cited the ongoing Middle East conflict as the reason, stating that the situation makes it difficult for the film to reach a wider global audience.

With Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, now rescheduled, Dhurandhar 2 will be the sole major release on that date. This will give the film a larger opportunity to mint big money at the box office, just like its first part, which was released in December 2025.