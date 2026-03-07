Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh Goes Full Beast Mode As Hamza, Declares 'Ab Pakistan Ka Mustakbil Hindustan Tay Karega'

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer | Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) is finally out, showcasing the actor in a gory yet intense avatar as he seeks revenge. The trailer follows undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (played by Ranveer), who transforms into Hamza while gradually uncovering his dark past.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Unveiled

The three-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with the opening scene from the first film, featuring the IC-814 hijacking, and then moves on to show how Hamza (Ranveer) killed Akshaye Khanna's character Rahman Dakait in the first part. With the title card 'Introducing Jaskirat Singh Rangi' revealing the true identity of Ranveer's character, the trailer traces his transformation from Jaskirat to Hamza. It also offers glimpses of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, who appears in a fierce avatar holding a gun.

Released on Saturday, March 7, the trailer shows Hamza taking over Rehman Dakait’s legacy, rising as the new Sher-e-Baloch and undisputed king of Lyari, showcasing Ranveer in full beast mode. Ranveer also delivers a powerful dialogue: "Ab Pakistan ka mustakbil, Hindustan tey karega."

Check out the trailer:

Sharing the trailer on social media, Ranveer wrote, "Told you it was personal..."

No Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash

Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 was set to clash with Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. However, the makers later announced that the film will now arrive in cinemas on June 4 instead of March 19.

The team cited the ongoing Middle East conflict as the reason, stating that the situation makes it difficult for the film to reach a wider global audience.

With Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, now rescheduled, Dhurandhar 2 will be the sole major release on that date. This will give the film a larger opportunity to mint big money at the box office, just like its first part, which was released in December 2025.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final installment of the duology, will see the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.

The second instalment was shot simultaneously with the first.