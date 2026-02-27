Yami Gautam Shares FIRST Reaction After Watching Dhurandhar 2 Ahead Of March 19 Release: 'Aditya Dhar Gave His Life's...'

Yami Gautam says she has watched Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in the 2025 film Haq, recently revealed that she has already watched Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar, is set to hit theatres on March 19 and will clash with Yash's Toxic in what is being called the biggest box-office face-off of the year. Yami, who is also rumoured to have a cameo appearance in Dhurandhar 2, shared her first emotional reaction after watching the film, heaping praise on her husband.

Yami Gautam Shares First Reaction After Watching Dhurandhar 2

Speaking to News18, Yami was indirectly asked whether any of her own films were releasing on March 19, subtly hinting at Dhurandhar 2. Reacting to the question, she laughed and said that any information regarding Dhurandhar could only be revealed by her husband. Further speaking about Dhurandhar 2, the actress called it 'beyond extraordinary' and revealed that she was 'really emotional' after watching it.

She added that she had to catch a flight that day and couldn’t say anything to Aditya immediately, but later found herself unable to focus on anything at all.

'Dhurandhar 2 Will Be Experience Audience Will Never Forget'

The actress added, "I had to read a script but I couldn’t, I had to watch something but I couldn’t. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what will I tell Aditya when the flight lands. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country and he has given his life’s effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that audience will never forget."

Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025, went on to gross over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within just three weeks of its release. Speaking about the film's massive success, Yami said she always had faith in it and had earlier stated that Dhurandhar would make every Indian proud.

She revealed that while she was shooting for Article 370, she read the first draft of Dhurandhar, which was just 40 pages long at the time. The script moved her to tears, and she was left speechless, that, she said, was her immediate reaction and the only way she could convey to Aditya how deeply she felt about it. Yami added that she knows how hard her husband worked to bring the film to life.