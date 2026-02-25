R Madhavan Says Dubai Fans Schedule Meetings Around Dhurandhar 2 Release To Fly To India Amid Gulf Ban: 'Power Of Good Content'

R. Madhavan On Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, slated for release on March 19, has fans eagerly awaiting its arrival ever since Dhurandhar hit theatres in December 2025. Despite clashing with Yash's Toxic, the sequel has continued to generate massive buzz. R. Madhavan, who plays the pivotal role of Ajay Sanyal, Director of IB (based on Ajit Doval), is reprising his character from the first instalment. He recently spoke about the extraordinary craze surrounding the film in the UAE, where it faced a ban, revealing that during the release of Dhurandhar, fans from Gulf countries flew to India just to watch the film before returning home.

Dubai Fans Plan India Trips For Dhurandhar 2 Release

"That is the power of good content," Madhavan said in an interview with Sonia Shenoy on her YouTube channel. He further stated that for Dhurandhar 2, fans in the UAE are scheduling their business meetings around March 19 so they can fly to India and watch the film in theatres, as it remains banned in the country.

He said, "For them, it would be so easy to just watch it on IPTV, okay? And I’m sure they could. But they want to experience watching a film like Dhurandhar in a theatre full of people. That gives you a community experience. Cinema allows that. Watching the same film alone at home feels completely different. It’s like performing dandiya in front of the TV. Dandiya is something you go out and play on the ground, with people around you."

Madhavan shared that traditionally, Indian filmmakers have centred action films around the India–Pakistan war or the country’s freedom struggle, which has long been the industry’s core storytelling space. However, he noted that the younger generation no longer seems as interested in those themes.

"They’re like samajh gaya main, kitni baar bologe? (I’ve understood it, how many times will you say it?) And I think after Dhurandhar, that whole India–Pakistan thing is going to go. That’s the full stop now," he added.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final instalment of the duology, will see the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles. The second instalment was shot simultaneously with the first.